Good Morning, Montana (Tuesday, November 19, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing sunshine. Chilly and breezy. Stronger winds the further east you are. Highs in the low to mid 30s.



Business license re-application required in Great Falls. Click here.

High school students complete 'MedAchieve' at Touro med college. Click here.

Calumet is testing a new emergency notification system today. Click here.

What caused the power outage at Griz game on Saturday? Click here.

COMING UP: THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21: Great Falls Salvation Army will host a "Give Thanks" Kettle Kickoff Luncheon from 11:30am to 1pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. The auction will include a silent auction, dessert dash, and information on the critical services The Salvation Army provides to neighbors in need in Great Falls. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Jody Rempel at 406-899-4640, or click here.



Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What falls in the winter but never gets hurt? Snow!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!