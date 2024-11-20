Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, November 20, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: After a frigid morning, temperatures will only climb into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Patchy dense fog this morning for the Golden Triangle area. Increasing clouds for the afternoon with steady snow developing along the Continental Divide, including for Marias Pass.



Chief Mountain 'hotshots' are helping fight NY wildfire. Click here.

Concerns about library funding in Great Falls. Click here.

Great Falls boy found safe after MEPA issued. Click here.

McGonigal’s Chronicles: author Carol Bradley. Click here.



THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21: Great Falls Salvation Army will host a "Give Thanks" Kettle Kickoff Luncheon from 11:30am to 1pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. The auction will include a silent auction, dessert dash, and information on the critical services The Salvation Army provides to neighbors in need in Great Falls. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Jody Rempel at 406-899-4640, or click here.



