Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Great Falls on Sunday, January 19, 2025. It happened at 225 19th Avenue NW at about 2:35 a.m., according to a news release from Great Falls Fire Rescue.

10 people escape house fire in Great Falls

Firefighters found the house with "heavy fire involvement" as well as a camper in the front driveway. Neighboring houses on both sides were being threatened.

David Rowland, one of the neighbors, woke up to what sounded like explosions: "I thought that somebody was outside shooting, and then I saw the fire."

Rowland, a retired firefighter, immediately called 911 and then ran outside to check on the people: "The first thing I did was I ran out the door and the family was all across the street, and I asked them if they were all out of the house."

He added, "It's been 30 years, but you never forget after being a fireman for 25 years, you don't forget."

As additional crews arrived they protected the exposures and started to attack the fire. All occupants were able to exit the structure.

Crews were able to get control of the fire shortly after 30 minutes on scene but continued to extinguish hot spots for an additional hour and a half.

A Great Falls Transit bus was called in to provide a warm rehab area for the firefighters due to the cold temperatures.

The house and camper were a total loss. All 10 occupants of the house - five adults and five children - escaped with no serious injures.

Two dogs were also in the house; one of them got out, but the other died in the house.

One child was taken to a medical facility for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross has bee notified and is in contact with the family.

The house has been deemed a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information, including any donation drives or fundraisers to help the victims.