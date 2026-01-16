The City of Great Falls is searching for its next municipal judge to replace Steven Bolstad, who served 11 years behind the bench and retired on January 1, 2026. City commissioners must fill the vacancy left by Bolstad within 30 days, according to state law.

3 candidates competing for Great Falls municipal judge position

The city commission on Friday hosted a special work session meeting inside the city chambers to interview three candidates.

The three candidates are Cassidy Blomgren, a current city prosecutor; Cayle Mark Halberg, a private attorney; and Theresa Diekhans, a current deputy County Attorney.

The judge must meet certain requirements under state law, which includes being admitted to the practice of law in Montana for at least three years prior to election and being a resident and qualified elector at the time of appointment.

The court is responsible for traffic citations, misdemeanor criminal cases, city ordinance violations, and orders of protection.

Commissioners will make a decision for the municipal judge at the commission meeting on January 20.

The next judge will finish off Bolstad's term through December 31, 2027, and will have to run again to serve another four years.

