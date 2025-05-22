911 Dispatch hosts another 'hiring blitz' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Emergency Services Center hosted another "Hiring Blitz" on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in an effort to attract more 911 dispatchers.

911 Dispatch continues 'hiring blitz' in Great Falls

When disaster strikes, you need to be able to trust the person on the line. That’s where Amy Heser comes in.

Heser, a 911 supervisor said, “You get to help people in their worst moments, and you truly make a difference in doing that.”

Dispatch not only provides safety and resources for the public, but also provides safety for the officers in the field, researching things like who a vehicle is registered to at a traffic stop, or who lives in a residence law enforcement is about to enter.

911 Center

Heser has been working with the 911 center for nearly two decades, and loves the job she has: “Everybody here is willing to step up and help each other.”

However, it is not always easy. Right now, they only have 15 dispatchers, down from the 21 they need.

Kelly Johanneck, Deputy Director for the 911 center, said, “Most centers across the country are facing staffing shortages.”

Johanneck came up with the “Hiring Blitz” idea: “We're basically cutting six weeks off of the overall process time.”

After only one candidate was hired through the initial blitz two months ago, they decided it was time to host another.

Johanneck said, “We're their lifeline. You call 911. You're getting one of these professionals on the phone”

Heser said, “It is one of the best things you could ever do.”

Even if you missed the blitz, you can still apply - click here for more information.

