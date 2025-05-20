‘A Bright Light’ - friends and clients remember tattoo artist Sarah Bailey

GREAT FALLS — In the days following the tragic death of Sarah Bailey, the Great Falls community is reflecting on the life of the private yet profoundly impactful tattoo artist, whose talent and kindness touched hundreds — if not thousands — across Montana.

Sarah, who operated Sparrows & Arrows Tattoos in downtown Great Falls for more than a decade, was remembered not just for her artistry, but for her empathy, loyalty, and deep love for both people and animals.

“I got a phone call from my sister-in-law, and she said, ‘Was that your boss?’” recalled Samantha Houston, Sarah’s last apprentice. “I went to her house still hoping she’d answer the door. She didn’t. That’s when it really sank in — she was gone.”

More Than an Artist

Bailey worked from her Central Avenue studio for 11 years. Today, her workstation sits quiet, but the legacy she leaves behind resonates loudly in the hearts of those who knew her.

“She was generous. She was charitable. She was funny,” said long-time client Shannon McNamara-Stanczak. “She had such a love for animals.”

“She was an incredible human,” added Julie Curtis, owner of NOSH MT. “She was a bright light, and she did not deserve to go this way.”

Sarah’s booking schedule was filled years in advance — into 2027 — a testament to her remarkable talent and loyal client base.

“She had a natural talent,” Houston explained. “The design, the flow, the gracefulness of her articulation — tattooing was intuitive for her.”

Continuing the Legacy

Though Sarah’s passing has left a hole in the tattooing community, Houston and others close to her say they are determined to carry her vision forward.

“It is our intention to make sure that the shop survives and thrives,” said Houston. “And honors her legacy.”

Bailey’s devotion to her clients and apprentices was matched by her love for her family.

“During our sessions, she shared a lot about her husband, her son, her sister, her mom,” Curtis said. “She was deeply rooted in the people she loved.”

A Call for Kindness

As the homicide investigation continues, many are grappling with the senselessness of her death.

“Whatever her struggles may have been,” Houston said of the suspect, “she absolutely deprived the community of an amazing person and an amazing artist.”

Friends of Sarah are asking the public to donate to animal shelters in lieu of sending flowers — a cause Sarah was deeply passionate about.

“She knew what she liked,” said Houston. “She was comfortable in her skin, and that extended into her work. She was just so solid in her space.”

Moving Forward

Sarah’s absence is felt across downtown Great Falls — a city still processing the loss of one of its brightest creative forces.

“Her absence leaves a hole in our hearts,” said Curtis. “But we will come together to honor her, and hold up her family in this devastating time.”



People have been sharing their grief on the KRTV Facebook page - here are several comments:

Shawn Hertel: "She had such a talent and the sweetest soul. Honored to call her my friend over the years. Rest in Peace my friend!!! Such a tragic loss!!!"



Dina Hass House: "She was an amazing artist and person. She will be greatly missed. My heart aches for her family."



Ben Wolf: "The tattoo community will miss you Sara you were wonderful person and one of the most respected tattooist in the community."



Heather Gast: "She was a wonderful person and an amazing artist!!! So very very sad. She was also a friend."



Bri Henry: "Oh Sarah 😭😭 this absolutely breaks my heart i wear the work you have done on my tattoos proudly."



Dan Hopkins: "I will cherish my friendship with Sarah. Met her during my time in GF. We collaborated together through work. She is one of the kindest humans I ever met. She will be missed."



Sarah Vangunten: "She was a great tattoo artist, I've got 10 tattoos from her. This is so heartbreaking."

As the investigation continues, one thing remains certain: Sarah Bailey’s presence and artistry left a lasting impression on Great Falls — and her absence will be deeply felt.

We will post an update if we learn of any public memorials, or fundraisers for her family.

The Great Falls Police Department continues to investigate the homicide. More details will be released as they become available.

(MAY 19, 2025) The Great Falls Police Department has released details about the death of Sarah Bailey, age 50, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

911 dispatchers received a report of a woman - later identified as 31-year old Kelsey Staigmiller - causing a disturbance at the Roberts Apartment (6 Sixth Street South) just before 6 p.m.

Residents of the building say that she had been "disturbing the peace" and became locked out of the building as a result.

The GFPD says that Staigmiller then unlawfully entered a nearby vehicle that being driven by Bailey. An altercation ensued between the two in the vehicle.

COMMUNITY MOURNS:

Community mourns death of business owner in Great Falls

The vehicle was being driven in a "highly dangerous and erratic manner" as the two struggled, and Bailey sustained injuries that resulted in her death.

Bailey's body was found near the intersection of First Avenue North and Fifth Street.

Police say it appears that Staigmiller and Bailey did not know each other.

Staigmiller fled Great Falls in Bailey's vehicle; she and the vehicle were found several hours later near Bonner in Missoula County.

The GFPD says that Staigmiller was not cooperative, and less-lethal means were used to take her into custody.

She was booked into the Missoula County Detention Center for felony burglary and other charges; other charges may be pending.

Anyone who believes they have information about the incident is asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8505.

We will update you if we get more information.

(MAY 18, 2025) The Great Falls Police Department is investigating what it calls a "suspicious death." The agency said that just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, 2025, officers were dispatched to a report of an "active disturbance' near Central Avenue and Sixth Street.

Officers found a person deceased near the intersection of First Avenue North and Fifth Street; the identity of the person has not yet been released.

The circumstances of the person’s death, and the nature of the disturbance, are being investigated.

Police are searching for a vehicle that was taken from the scene: a 2003 white Ford F-250 with a long bed, with Montana license plate 2-36260C.

The agency said the vehicle is likely being driven by an female who is wanted for questioning regarding this case.

The female is described as:

Caucasian

Reddish blond hair

About 25-35 years old

Approximately 5’6”

Medium build

Wearing jeans, a white tank top with horizontal black or grey stripes, and a dark colored, zippered, hooded jacket

Anyone who may have information about this vehicle’s whereabouts or has seen a person matching this description driving such vehicle is asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8505.