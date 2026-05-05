Annie's Taphouse teams with Homestead 1909 in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Annie's Taphouse, a downtown Great Falls destination that opened in late 2022, has added a new food partner to its building — and ownership says it could make the spot even more popular.

As of late April, Homestead 1909 is now serving food at Annie's Taphouse, a collaboration between the bar and John Barnes, owner of Tracy's Diner, Street Burgers and Electric City Catering.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Homestead 1909 opens in Great Falls

Barnes said the partnership came together organically.

"I'd been looking for a place to expand our catering because Tracy's kitchen is just a little too small. I was just walking down the street with Dan one day, and he said, well, we got a space for you," Barnes said.

The space became available after Al Banco and All Things Charcuterie moved on. Annie's Taphouse co-owner Dan Morano said food trucks helped fill the void over the past three years, but the new arrangement brings more consistency for customers.

"That was one of the things we always struggled with is people would come in for a beer or two and go, hey, we're going down the street to eat," Morano said.

While Morano is appreciative of the food trucks, he says Homestead 1909 provides more stability.

"This gives us a more consistent menu that we get to serve all the time. It helps us with setting our hours in the future and things like that," said Morano.

The menu features wings, mac and cheese, flatbreads, giant pretzels, Wagyu meatballs and more. Barnes said the food is affordable, much of it locally sourced, and prepared using technology that sets it apart.

"We got some new, high technology ovens. All our food is cooked with forced air and steam, so there's no grease at all for either Homestead or Electric City Catering. So it's a lot healthier and more consistent," Barnes said.

Morano said the partnership plays to both sides' strengths: "The collaboration was great because they know how to cook, we know how to do beer."

Annie's Taphouse co-owner Kevin Younkin said the addition fits into a broader momentum building in downtown Great Falls, particularly along the 100 block.

"The downtown can sustain a lot more than what we currently have. And so this is just another way to build that, and to keep that going with the momentum that we do have going downtown here, especially on the (Central Avenue) 100 block. There's a lot that's going on down the street which is incredible. We're just trying to move that a little bit further down here," Younkin said.

Barnes said he believes the partnership will benefit both sides of the business.

"I definitely think the food is going to help elevate the beer here, and I think the beers will elevate the food," Barnes said.

Morano agreed: "John and his team are experts at food. We do well at beer, and it's like a match made in heaven for us."

Barnes said he's trying to find a new location for Street Burgers which closed its 10th Avenue South location in March.

In the meantime, he's also ramping up operations at Electric City Catering. "We're excited. With our new catering options, people can order online. We're doing weddings, we're doing things all over central Montana," said Barnes.

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