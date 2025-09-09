Avery Anna will headline Harvest Howl fundraiser for Camp Rotary

GREAT FALLS — Rising country star Avery Anna will headline the Great Falls Rotary Club's Harvest Howl fundraiser on November 7, 2025, bringing her blend of country, rock, and acoustic pop to benefit Camp Rotary in the Little Belt Mountains.

The 22-year-old singer's career began in an unlikely place — her family's bathtub during the pandemic. Her cover of "Say Something" posted on TikTok went viral, launching a meteoric rise that led to a record contract at just 17 years old, and a move to Nashville.

"I was singing in the bathtub because the acoustic version, and it was the only place during the pandemic in the house that there were people in," Avery Anna said.

"I got the courage to post on TikTok and it went viral."

Five years and two albums later, the 2023 CMT Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominee welcomes comparisons to Taylor Swift.

"Everyone has their own their own stories and experiences to share through their music. So I'm glad that mine kind of resonates with Taylor Swift fans, because I'm a 'Swiftie' myself," Avery Anna said.

The Arizona native grew up in a musical family in Flagstaff, where classic country shaped her sound.

"We loved to sing, like classic country, like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash and just all the greats. And that that was my first love and music," she said.

Her songs have been streamed millions of times on Spotify, and she's performed alongside Brad Paisley. Her music has been featured on the Kelly Clarkson show.

In May, Avery Anna released her second album, "Let Go Letters," featuring songs inspired by real-life situations shared by her fans. It follows her celebrated 2024 debut album "Breakup Over Breakfast."

The Harvest Howl has served as Camp Rotary's primary fundraiser for more than 20 years. The camp has hosted clubs, families and organizations for over a century in the Little Belt Mountains.

"Every year, all of the proceeds from Harvest Howl go to this camp to rebuild it, to maintenance the camp to make it also affordable so people can come up here and camp," Mark Finnicum, Rotary Club of Great Falls member, said.

Chelle Fried, Rotary Club of Great Falls President, emphasized the camp's community impact.

"We have so many opportunities for our children and families, reunions, opportunities for people to come and just enjoy camaraderie," Fried said.

For Avery Anna, performing for charitable causes adds deeper meaning to her music.

"But to know that, you know, it's for a very intentional purpose. It's very fulfilling. And I'm grateful. Thank you for having me and letting me, serve in that way because it makes my day. It makes my life," she said.

The event will feature a silent auction, dessert auction, gun raffle and 50-50 drawing. Food and drinks from area vendors will be available. Tickets can be purchased individually or as tables of six or eight.

For more information, click here to visit the Harvest Howl website.