Backcountry Discovery Route documentary set to premiere in Great Falls

Adventure motorcyclists and nature enthusiasts in Great Falls will soon get a first peek at the Montana Backcountry Discovery Route, a project that has been in the works for years.

Quentin Shores reports - watch here:

A new one-hour documentary on the route will be shown in Great Falls on Thursday, February 12, giving audiences an inside look at the rough north-to-south trail that runs from southern Montana to the Canadian border.

"We will be showing the new Backcountry Discovery Route film," stated Russ Ehnes, co-architect of the Montana Backcountry Discovery Route and vice chairman of the American Motorcyclist Association. "It's a one-hour documentary about the north-south route for adventure motorcycles that goes from southern Montana all the way to the Canadian border."

Backcountry Discovery Routes, or BDR, is a nonprofit organization that creates off-highway routes for adventure and dual-sport motorcycles—bikes designed to tackle long distances and a variety of terrain. The organization's purpose is to establish and protect these routes across the country, relying mainly on volunteers and community support.

"There are Backcountry Discovery Routes in literally every western state except Montana," Ehnes stated. "And the challenge with Montana has been that there are so many good options. It just took a long time to find the right combination of routes to really show off what Montana has to offer for adventure motorcyclists.”

Because routes are being built through volunteer efforts and community finance, development can be slow. In its 16-year history, BDR has finished trails in 25 states. The Montana route alone spans nearly 900 miles, weaving through remote backcountry terrain and showcasing some of the state’s most scenic landscapes.

Starting February 7, adventure riders will be able to access the Montana route.

The documentary not only showcases the riding experience, but also introduces beginners to the sport of adventure motorcycling. After the movie, guests will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about ways to get involved.

Here is a preview:

"The store here is going to provide drinks and some snacks, and we'll have questions and answers," Ehnes told me. “If adventure motorcycling intrigues you, this is a great way to see what it's all about. We’re going to take as much time after the movie to talk about the sport and how you can become involved as you want.”

The documentary will be screened at Sports City Cyclery (101 57th Street South) on Thursday, February 12, at 7 p.m.

Those interested can RSVP by clicking here.