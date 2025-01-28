As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center relies on funding through grants, fundraisers, and community support.

'Be Their Valentine' fundraiser at Maclean-Cameron

Throughout the month of February, the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center will be offering free pet I.D. tags, as well as other discounts.

Microchips will be discounted to $14, as long as your pet is up to date on vaccinations, and all adoption fees will be $14 off.

They will also be accepting donations of anywhere from $5 to $50, which will allow you to sponsor a pet by being their valentine.

“On Valentine’s Day, our staff will give them a little treat bag and a little toy, and we'll put your name on it, and you will be their special valentine for this year. All the funds will go to our organization to help us to continue to care for the homeless cats and dogs in our community,” explained Kate Ober, executive assistant for the MC-AAC.

The fundraiser will last throughout the whole month of February and they are open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The facility is at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls. Click here to visit the website.