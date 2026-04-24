GREAT FALLS – Berkshire Hathaway Energy cut the ribbon on a new office in Great Falls on Thursday, April 23, 2026, part of a broader expansion of its operations in north-central Montana.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy opens new office in Great Falls

The facility will serve as an operations hub as energy demand continues to grow across the region.

State leaders say keeping power reliable and affordable will require continued investment, especially as industries like manufacturing, data centers, and defense expand.

As part of the project, the company is also partnering with Great Falls College-MSU, donating $1.4 million to help launch a grid operator training program aimed at preparing students for jobs in the energy sector.

(JANUARY 9, 2026) The Berkshire Hathaway Energy Foundation recently announced a $1.4 million donation to Great Falls College-Montana State University to establish a first-of-its-kind NERC-certified grid operator training program.

Great Falls College-MSU said in a news release that this investment will fund the creation of a full-scale grid operations training center on the Great Falls campus, marking the first time a U.S. grid operator program will feature a dedicated on-campus training facility.

The program will prepare students for certification by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), equipping them with the skills needed to manage and monitor the nation’s electric grid.

Great Falls College will conduct electrical grid operator training

The donation underscores Great Falls College’s growing reputation for developing tailored education programs that meet Montana’s and the nation’s workforce needs.

With the energy sector facing a nationwide shortage of qualified grid operators, the new program will position Great Falls College as a national leader in grid operations training.

“This investment is a game changer for our students and for Montana,” said Dr. Stephanie Erdmann, dean and CEO of Great Falls College. “It reflects our commitment to providing practical, career-ready education and opens the door for Montanans – and anyone seeking a future in energy – to join a vital and rewarding profession.”

Construction of the grid operations training center is expected to begin in early 2026, with the first cohort of students enrolling in fall 2026.