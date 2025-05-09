Bishop of Great Falls-Billings reacts to election of new pope

GREAT FALLS — Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, has been elected as the new pope, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

WATCH:

Great Falls-Billings reacts to election of new pope

He was chosen on the second day of the papal conclave, after 133 cardinal electors reached the required two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes.

Bishop Jeffrey Fleming of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings said, "Excitement is probably the best word to use and full of joy. It's just a great time for the church, but also I think for us as a world, as the pope invited us to pray for peace and that's so needed today in our world.”

The new pope succeeds Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at age 88.