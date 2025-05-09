Watch Now
Bishop of Great Falls-Billings reacts to election of new pope

GREAT FALLS — Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, has been elected as the new pope, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

He was chosen on the second day of the papal conclave, after 133 cardinal electors reached the required two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes.

Bishop Jeffrey Fleming of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings said, "Excitement is probably the best word to use and full of joy. It's just a great time for the church, but also I think for us as a world, as the pope invited us to pray for peace and that's so needed today in our world.”

The new pope succeeds Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at age 88.

