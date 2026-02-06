Black Heritage Evening brings culture, history, and community together in Great Falls

The Great Falls Public Library hosted its 16th annual Black Heritage Evening this week, bringing community members together for a celebration of culture, history, and community during Black History Month.

The event, organized by the library in partnership with the Alma Smith Jacobs Foundation and Alexander Temple Church, featured music, entertainment, and food while encouraging attendees to reflect on the meaning of Black History Month today.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Marcus Collins of Bishop Alexander Temple Church said the event has grown beyond simply recognizing cultural history.

"The amazing thing about Black History Month and Black Heritage Evening tonight is that in 2026, as we talked about earlier, it's evolved," Collins told the crowd. “It has expanded beyond simply race, culture, but how do we embrace humanity?”

Organizers emphasized that the event was about more than just commemorating the past; it was also about looking ahead and acknowledging the ongoing challenges that communities face today.

Collins invited guests to think widely about social responsibility, asking,“How do we respond to the cry of humanity? How do we respond to the unemployed, the single mothers, the single fathers, the homeless children, the missing Indigenous women, the uneducated, and the impoverished?”

Community members stated that the occasion's effect stems from bringing people together who would not normally share the same area. Kathy Reed, a Great Falls resident, says the event fosters connections while simultaneously emphasizing local history.

"This particular event is important to me because it brings the community together," says Reed. “People that maybe not, wouldn’t normally get together, come together, and I think the one thing I love about it is we really try to focus on Black Montana history.”

According to organizers, teaching participants about the deep roots of African American history in Montana is a crucial aspect of the event, as it helps to confront myths about the state's past while emphasizing that Black history is an integral part of American history.

As participation grows year after year, organizers believe the event's success will continue well into the future. "We've been really successful in having people attend the event," Reed told me. So, I guess it’s wonderful because that means the event will continue, hopefully long after we’re gone.”