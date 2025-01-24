Body of missing Great Falls man has been found

GREAT FALLS — The body of Lynn Taskila of Great Falls, who was reported missing several weeks ago, has been found.

The Great Falls Police Department said on Friday, January 24, 2025, that Taskila was found in Hill County, Montana, on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Taskila's body was found by a farmer about 18 miles north of Rudyard.

The initial investigation determined that Taskila has been "traveling rural roads in inclement weather," and his vehicle got stuck on a two-track road in a remote area about five miles away from a high-grade road.

MTN News

At some point, Taskila walked about three miles to the farm and took shelter in a non-running farm vehicle, where he was later found.

The agency noted that an uninhabited farmhouse was in the vicinity, but the house was locked and unoccupied for the winter.

The Sheriff's Office said that Taskila succumbed to hypothermia.

The GFPD said the search for Taskila included searching via helicopter in remote areas outside of Great Falls, with the help of the US Customs & Border Protection Montana Air Unit.

The GFPD said: "Taskila’s family has been notified and our thoughts are with them, as they find some resolution and move forward.

The agency also thanked community members who searched for Taskila, shared information about his disappearance, and offered comfort to his family.



(JANUARY 9, 2025) The family of 78-year old Lynn Taskila of Great Falls is asking for help in locating him; he has reportedly been missing since December 24, 2024.

According to his daughter Tanya, he was last seen having dinner at the Stadium Sports Bar in Great Falls at 1121 Fifth Street South at about 6:30 p.m.

She says that he was wearing a jeans and a brown jacket, has wavy brown and grey hair, and a mustache.

He was driving a silver 2016 Buick Verano with license plate DGZ357; the car also is missing.

Tanya noted that her father has some memory and vision problems.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688, or call Tanya at 415-497-5417.

