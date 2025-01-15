'Bringing The U To You' lecture series in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The "Bringing The U To You" lecture series is a collaborative effort of the University of Montana Alumni Association and Montana State University Alumni Foundation. It is organized locally by a committee of alumni from both schools.

This is the 24th year of the series and includes the following speakers:



January 23: Dr. Waded Cruzado, MSU president, “Montana State University, Our Land-Grant University” at 7 p.m. at Great Falls High School’s Davidson Auditorium

February 6: Brad Bigelow of UM, “A Layperson’s Guide to Cyber Warfare” at 7 p.m at Great Falls College MSU’s Heritage Hall

February 20: Dr. Cara Palmer of MSU, “Sleep on It: Connections between Sleep and Mental Health” at 7 p.m at Great Falls College MSU’s Heritage Hall

March 6: Dr. Jason Neiffer of UM, “Learning Reimagined: the Promise and Perils of AI in Education” at 7 p.m at Great Falls College MSU’s Heritage Hall

Series passes are $25 and available at Kaufman’s Menswear in downtown Great Falls, and Leslie’s Hallmark in Holiday Village Mall, or can be ordered by calling 406-899-0277.

Tickets for individual lectures also are sold at the door, $10 for adults, $5 for students. For more information, call Great Falls College-MSU at 406-771-4300.

