Business Improvement District planning downtown beautification project

The Business Improvement District in Great Falls (BID) conducted a board meeting on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to discuss their proposed plans for upcoming beautification projects.

Part of the BID’s mission is the beautification of downtown Great Falls, including updates to light fixtures, architecture and other improvements.

The First Avenue North underpass is within the downtown district and hasn’t been updated since the mural was installed about 15 years ago. The BID is planning to update it soon.

“There's been discussion of a refresh of [the underpass], just creating a real prominent entryway into downtown as you come under the First Avenue North underpass because it is really your first entrance into downtown,” said Kellie Pierce, the director of the BID.

The BID is only in the early stages of the underpass beautification project; they will need to go through the city commission for approval, as well as finding funding before these improvements will be made.