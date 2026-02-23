New restaurants and businesses continue to open across Great Falls - recent arrivals include Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread, Pomodoro, Xochitl, and Pizza Ranch.

That has some residents wondering not just what will come next, but also how firms choose to locate in the Electric City.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Business growth in Great Falls driven by infrastructure, demand, and planning

“I would really want to see Chick-fil-A come in. Chick-fil-A is so good. Or another KFC. I know we already have one, but I want another one on the other side of town,” said Great Falls residents Echo and Lavender.

While community enthusiasm is important, officials say commercial site selection entails much more than just local wish lists. Market research, infrastructure readiness, and long-term planning all influence whether corporations invest in a town.

"I love my sister cities - Missoula. Bozeman. Helena, Butte, what have you. But I kind of want to be the best," said Brock Cherry, director of Planning & Community Development for the City of Great Falls.

Cherry says the city's position is often misunderstood. Rather than directly recruiting national brands, local government concentrates on creating advantageous conditions for business expansion.

“What the city's goals are is we want to ensure that we have appropriate infrastructure sewer, water, storm water. We want to make sure our community is safe with fire and police. And we also want to make sure that our processes are both predictable and expedient,” Cherry said.

Brock Cherry (MTN News photo)

That preparation involves maintaining roads and utilities, providing public safety services, and simplifying permitting processes — all of which firms consider before breaking ground.

“It doesn't matter if the idea is on a napkin. We are here to provide direction. Because we understand when it comes to creating a business plan that costs money, you’re reaching out to people, it costs time. And we want to make sure that we're being very effective,” Cherry said.

Even with local backing and municipal preparation, firms often rely on internal data to choose new markets. Traffic counts, population trends, economic indicators, and consumer demand surveys all contribute to determining if a location is viable for a new firm.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A said it considers multiple factors when expanding, including target markets and broader business considerations. The company added that, while it hopes to serve the Great Falls community in the future, no locations have been confirmed at this time.

Despite the uncertainties, residents remain optimistic.

“I would love to see the Olive Garden come to town. I really would love that for Great Falls,” one resident said.

When asked if they travel for the restaurant, they responded, “Yes. I go all the way to Bozeman to get my Olive Garden fix. Yes. The breadsticks are good. Oh, the breadsticks and alfredo sauce.”

As development continues, city leaders say their top objective is to create a business-friendly atmosphere that will attract investment and influence which corporations choose to call Great Falls home next.

(FEBRUARY 4, 2026) A roundup of new restaurants and businesses in Great Falls, and changes to some current businesses.

WHAT: Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: February 2026

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain with thousands of locations across the country, serving sandwiches, salads, pastries, and more. It is in the space formerly occupied by JB's Restaurant.

MTN News Panera in Great Falls, Montana

WHAT: Texas Roadhouse

WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South

OPENING: February 9th

Texas Roadhouse is a 664-unit steakhouse chain; there are locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula. It is in the northeast corner of the Holiday Village Mall parking lot, formerly occupied by Fiesta En Jalisco, and before that, Applemill Grill. The restaurant will serve dinner only Mondays through Thursdays from 4pm to 10pm and and Fridays from 3pm to 11pm. It will be open for lunch and dinner Saturdays from 11am to 11pm, and Sundays from 11am to 10pm.

MTN News Texas Roadhouse in Great Falls, Montana

WHAT: Pomodoro Italian Restaurant

WHERE: 1008 20th Street South

WHEN: Now open

Pomodoro (Facebook) is in the building that formerly housed Mrs. Wright's Pasties. They serve pasta, piadinas, and dolci, and will also serve gluten-free pasta.

Watch the video:

Pomodoro restaurant opens in Great Falls

WHAT: Xóchitl

WHERE: 300 First Avenue South

WHEN: Now open

The Mexican restaurant is in the building formerly occupied Kellergeist, and before that, Bert & Ernie's restaurant. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Watch the video:

Xochitl Cocina & Tequila opens in Great Falls

WHAT: Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts

WHERE: 512 Central Avenue

WHEN: Now open

The new shop features handcrafted drinks, custom coffee flights, and mini-donuts.

Watch the video:

Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts opens in Great Falls

WHAT: Maria's Mexican Restaurant

WHERE: 1220 Ninth Street South

The restaurant has announced that it is closing permanently, with the last day of business on Saturday, February 14. The company said on Facebook: "It has been our pleasure serving the best Mexican food in Great Falls. We will miss our customers and the community. Thank you all for your years of support over Maria's 29 years in business."

WHAT: Big Sky Bungee

WHERE: 1020 Central Avenue

WHEN: Now open

Big Sky Bungee describes itself as a Gym/Physical Fitness Center and Pilates Studio. They invite people to "try on a harness, jump, fly, and see what all the hype’s about!" Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Watch the video:

Big Sky Bungee brings a new twist to fitness in Great Falls

WHAT: Sealed Relics

WHERE: 725 First Avenue North

Sealed Relics opened several week ago; it specializes in trading cards and collectibles. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Sealed Relics

WHAT: Pizza Ranch

WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South

The restaurant opened several weeks ago and features pizza and chicken, and has an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet, along with themed party rooms. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Watch the video:

Pizza Ranch is now open in Great Falls

WHAT: Town Pump Lounge/Casino

WHERE: 1525 Third Street NW

WHEN: No opening date announced yet

The building that formerly housed New Peking restaurant and then a Best Wok restaurant has been demolished within the last several days. A new lounge/casino will be built on the site.

Watch the video:

New lounge and casino for NW Great Falls

WHAT: Great Falls Northern Lounge

WHERE: 3800 10th Avenue South

WHEN: No opening date announced yet.

The Great Falls Northern Lounge is being built in the parking lot of Montana Lil's Casino & Liquor Store.

MTN News Great Falls Northern Lounge

WHAT: WinCo Foods

WHERE: 301 Northwest Bypass

OPENING: Not yet announced

WinCo Foods is now registered as the owner of the building that formerly was Shopko, but no details of development have been released at this point. WinCo operates grocery stores in several Montana communities, including Helena, Bozeman, and Billings.

WHAT: Car wash

WHERE: 833 Smelter Avenue NE

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Ryan's Cash & Carry

Car wash being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Clearwater Credit Union

WHERE: First Avenue North/Park Drive

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Hardee's restaurant

WHAT: Halle Properties

WHERE: 2400 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Loading Zone/Playground

The site was formerly occupied by the Loading Zone bar, which closed in 2022. The site is now owned by Halle Properties, which manages real estate for the retailer Discount Tire.

CHICK-FIL-A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.