Cascade County Attorney announcers party switch

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki announced on Thursday that he has joined the Republic Party. Racki provided the following information: As a lifelong Montanan, Army veteran and your County Attorney, I would like to apprise you of a recent decision. For the past several years, we have watched the Democratic party change its stance on law enforcement.



Movements to “defund the police,” attacks on law enforcement officials and officers, and putting criminals before victims has gone too far. The Republican Party puts the safety and freedom of law-abiding citizens first by standing with law enforcement.



For twenty years I have served the people of Cascade County with fairness and integrity.



Today, I announce I am joining the Republican Party. This decision comes after a lot of thought, and only strengthens my ability to protect citizens, safeguard the Constitution, and relentlessly pursue justice.



I’m proud to continue my work on your behalf as your County Attorney as a member of the Republican Party.

