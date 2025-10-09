Coming up: Gibson Park waterfowl round-up (2025)

A sure sign of the season - the annual roundup of waterfowl at Gibson Pond in Great Falls! This year it will be on Friday, October 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Each year in October, several city workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen.

They are then loaded onto a truck and driven to the north side of the park and released inside their winter quarters, often referred to as the "Honker Hilton."

Video from October 2021:

Aerial Video: waterfowl round-up at Gibson Park

During the colder months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings.

Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter. The birds also have an indoor pond inside their winter residence.

For more information, please call Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265.

The birds are released back into Gibson Pond in April - video from April 2025: