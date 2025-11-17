GREAT FALLS — Saint Patrick's Academy West Campus (website) is hosting events this week as part of Discover Catholic Schools Week, offering the public a chance to learn about Catholic education in Great Falls.

"Discover Catholic Schools is a great opportunity for us as Catholic schools to show the community what we have to offer to them as Catholic institutions," said Kody Diekhans, unification agent and Saint Patrick's Academy West Campus principal. "We're very blessed what we get to do within our Catholic Church, with the Greater Great Falls community, and community across the nation."

Watch the video here:

Catholic schools celebrate in Great Falls

The week features several events open to the public, including Discovery Day for high school students on Tuesday and a fundraising launch event for families Tuesday evening.

Elementary schools will host open houses on Thursday, and Friday will be "bring a friend to plus one Friday," allowing current students to invite friends from the community.

For eighth-grader Woodrow Nieset, Catholic education offers more than traditional academics.

"Academics are one thing and then you've got religion and they kind of meld together to form something bigger," Nieset said. "It's your mission, right, to go out into the world and proclaim the good news."

Diekhans emphasized that sharing their faith-based message is central to their educational mission.

"We have an amazing blessing and opportunity to spread that gospel message to everyone we come in contact with, whether they've heard it or not," Diekhans said. "And it's not just spreading it, it's showing it. And acting on it, modeling it especially to our students and those we encounter."