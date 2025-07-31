CERT is ready to help at Montana State Fair

Members of the Cascade County Community Emergency Response Team are ready to help at the Montana State Fair.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch:

CERT volunteers at Montana State Fair

The Cascade County Community Emergency Response Team—or CERT—serves as the first point of contact for minor medical incidents, lost children, or any emergency that might arise on the fairgrounds.

Annamarie Reid, a CERT volunteer, says “We’re here so everyone can have a fun time at the State Fair, bring their families, and enjoy it in a safe environment. And if they’ve had a little too much heat, they can come to our table.”

CERT volunteers are trained in everything from first aid and basic firefighting to search and rescue and emergency communications. Their goal is to provide immediate assistance until emergency services arrive, or to help connect people with the right resources when needed.

Bob Bourgeois, Chairperson for Cascade County CERT, says so far, this year’s fair has been relatively calm, with just a few minor injuries saying, “Some cuts, some friction burns going down a slide, that kind of thing”.

Still, the team reminds fairgoers to take simple precautions to avoid injuries or heat-related illnesses.

Bourgeois says, “Watch out for sunburns, heat exhaustion, heat stroke. And when you’re getting off these rides, don’t put your hands on the mechanism. When they turn it to open the door, you’ll get your fingers pinched in there, you’ll get a blood blister.”

Ashley Jaeger, Vice Chair of Cascade County CERT, says the team’s presence brings peace of mind, not just for emergencies, but as a friendly, visible support system. She says, “We’re here keeping aware that this is another resource, that there is actually a team here in this community that can be a viable resource for any situation. We're under Cascade County, so whenever they need assistance they will ask us to get a team together to go out.”

The Cascade County CERT team currently has about 20 active members, and are hoping for more. Their next training class begins in September and is now offered in the evenings to make it easier for working adults and parents to participate. Training is free and covers a wide range of emergency preparedness skills.

Bourgeois explains, “We train them in basic firefighting, some first aid, a little bit of search and rescue, how to work with command and control authorities so they know how they can help and how to take care of their own.”

During the fair, the CERT table is located inside the Mercantile Building at the fairgrounds. Volunteers are on standby throughout the event, and anyone interested in joining the team is encouraged to stop by.

Reid adds, “If you have further questions, we’re here to answer them all. We want you as a CERT volunteer.”