MSU-Northern professor's comments about Charlie Kirk's death spark controversy

The remarks came from Dr. Samantha Balemba-Brownlee, an Associate Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice.
GREAT FALLS — Comments made on social media by a faculty member at Montana State University-Northern in Havre are drawing sharp criticism after the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.

The remarks came from Dr. Samantha Balemba-Brownlee, an Associate Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice.

Screenshots circulating online have fueled outrage from community members and on social media.

In response, MSU-Northern Chancellor Greg Kegel issued a statement on Facebook on Thursday evening.

MSU-Northern is deeply saddened by the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. While MSU-Northern does not take a political position, we strongly condemn violence in all forms and remain committed to fostering a safe, respectful environment where dialogue and learning can thrive. Any statements made by our staff or faculty do not reflect the opinions of MSU-Northern.

At this time, the university has not announced whether any disciplinary action will be taken against Dr. Balemba-Brownlee in connection with her comments.

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the shooting death of Kirk, was arrested Friday morning - click here for details.

