Cirque Italia leaves Great Falls ahead of schedule

GREAT FALLS — The Cirque Italia Water Circus, which features magic, acrobats, aerialists, and comedy, with a unique water stage, was in Great Falls for several days, and although they originally advertised performances on Friday, May 16, through Monday, May 19, people expecting a show on Monday evening were in for a surprise.

Dani Czubachowski took her son Nolan to get a treat on Tuesday to make up for the frustrating Monday night.

DISAPPOINTED FAMILIES - WATCH:

Cirque Italia Water Circus leaves Great Falls early

Czubachowski said, “It was really disappointing, like, very disappointing.”

With tickets bought well in advance, the pair drove over to the circus, which was set up in the parking lot of Holiday Village Mall.

Czubachowski said, “We loaded up, and we headed over there at seven o’clock.”

The plan was to attend the Water Circus on Monday night. However, come Monday, everything was packed up, but not a tent in sight.

Nolan said, “We just basically got ditched.”

The Czubachowskis were not alone — Keira Schoby’s family had attended previous circuses in town, and they were excited for the Monday show.

Schoby said, “We went to it last year and it was just, we all really liked it.”

But none of that panned out.

A statement was released from Cirque Entertainment, saying, “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen inclement weather conditions in our future travels, we were forced to cancel the Monday evening show in Great Falls. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to returning to Great Falls in the future.”

Dani said, “If you are gonna hand out flyers all over town and its gonna be all over your trucks, then you should stick it out.”

For Dani, it’s not worth the circus of emotions to try again. And there are many like Nolan, who are just bummed out.

Nolan said, “If you’re like in to something, don’t get your hopes up, because stuff like that will happen.”

Ticket holders have stated that if you contact Cirque Italia, it is possible to obtain a refund.