Great Falls residents urged to complete a survey for CDBG funding

The City of Great Falls is asking residents to complete a survey regarding Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

The City is in the process of completing its Five-Year Consolidated Plan for the CDBG funding it receives from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development.

Sylvia Tarman, CDBG grant administrator for the City of Great Falls:

CDBG funding in Great Falls

This plan involves gathering input from the community to determine the most urgent needs in the community and how those needs can be best addressed.

For more information, call 406-455-8474.

If you would like to participate in the survey, click here.