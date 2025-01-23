City of Great Falls solicits input for growth policy

The City of Great Falls is conducting an online survey to get input from residents about the growth policy of the city.

The survey solicits input on areas including traffic, education, utilities, infrastructure, housing, business development, and more.

The estimated completion time is only 15-20 minutes.

Responses will be used to update the City’s Growth Policy, which is used to guide decisions about growth, development, policy, and capital improvements for the next 20 years in Great Falls.

In addition to taking the survey, residents can attend community workshops hosted by the City’s Planning & Community Development Department:



January 27, 5:30pm, Civic Center – Gibson Room

January 28, 12:00pm, Montana Expo Park – Paddock Club

January 28, 5:30pm, Meadowlark Elementary School - Library

January 29, 5:30pm, East Middle School - Cafeteria

January 30, 12:00pm, Great Falls College MSU, B139

Click here if you would like to participate in the survey.

People who complete the survey can choose to be entered into weekly drawings for gift cards to local businesses.