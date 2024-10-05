Clean-up begins after wind storm

GREAT FALLS — Wind gusts north of 70 miles an hour have been recorded in Great Falls during a windstorm that took place on October 4th. Now, the city is out restoring powerlines and cleaning up fallen trees.

It should have been a normal Friday night for the Grohs family.

“We were just getting ready to make some chicken alfredo,” said Justin Grohs, “And we're making the sauce, getting the chicken, fry it up and there was, kind of a large bang.”

“Suddenly we hear this loud boom,” said Abigail Grohs, “And the whole house just kind of shook. And suddenly the power went out.”

the Grohs were some of the thousands of Montanans who were in the middle of a massive wind storm that wreaked havoc across the state.

“We went outside and it was like, Holy smokes,” Abagail said, “Like, this is really strong wind.”

Throughout the night, trees fell and powerlines were damaged, stranding thousands of people without power.

“We had about 15,000 customers out of power,” said Jo Dee Black, the Public Relations Specialist for Northwestern Energy, “Crews worked through the night. They restored power to about more than 12,000.”

Northwestern Energy says the crews will continue working until all power is restored. On the ground, the city is clearing streets of trees and debris that were knocked over.

“Any of the complaints that have… come in over the night from the windstorm, we're out cleaning those up,” said Darren Yatsko, Street Department Foreman for the city of Great Falls, “Opening the streets up… just to make it passable for the public to get through safely.”

The Park& Recreation Forestry Department were also out clearing trees. They urge the public to be patient, as each tree can take over an hour to clear. Remember to stay 30 feet away from any downed power lines and leave plenty of room for the city workers.

“Be safe if you’re running chainsaws, and watch out for your neighbor,” Yatsko said.

Looking at the aftermath, the Grohs are feeling lucky.

“One is that, of course, could have been worse,” Justin said.

Neighbors came out to support as they wait for the energy company to restore their power so they can safely cut down the tree.

“Right away, my neighbors were offering to help me out,” Justin said, “And one neighbor ran power from his house to my house with an extension cord.”

Members of the Great Falls Park and Rec Forestry have a limited number of crews and will be working throughout the day, but the cleanup may take a few days. Please report any power outages or road obstructions this weekend to the non-emergency dispatch at (406) 455-8599. You can monitor current outages with Northwestern Energy's Outage Map.