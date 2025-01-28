Watch Now
CMR educator receives Montana Theatre Educator of the Year award

CMR Drama Teacher receives Montana Theatre Educator of the Year award

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on Lesli Evans, an educator at CMR High School in Great Falls who received the Montana Theatre Educator of the Year award.

CMR High School said in a Facebook post:

Mrs. Evans is in her 15th year with Great Falls Public Schools and her 13th year as the Paraprofessional in the Performing Arts Department at Charles M. Russell High School. She is a graduate of CMR. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Montana.

She has worked with Summer Showcase, ACT Theatre, Phoenix Productions, Garden City Ballet, Missoula Community Theatre, Missoula Children’s Theatre, University of MT Department of Drama/Dance, CMR Performing Arts and a few independent production companies.

Lesli has worn many hats while working in the theatre including actor, backstage crew, props mistress, costume assistant, dresser, spot light operator, set designer, sound designer, production attache, stage manager, production manager and director.

