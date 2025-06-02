Coming up: Great Falls Family Fishing Day

GREAT FALLS — Families can kick off their summer of outdoor activities by attending the Great Falls Family Fishing Day scheduled for Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Wadsworth Pond Park in Great Falls.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a news release that the event is typically the largest fishing clinic in the state and features a series of short educational stations on fish identification, knot tying, casting, and fly tying, followed by open fishing in Wadsworth Pond for all who attend.

Youth who take part and complete all education stations are eligible for free fishing tackle donated by the Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited (limited supplies).

After the event ends, youth and adults may stay at the pond and continue to fish until sunset on June 7 without a fishing license, as a condition of the educational license exemption provided for the event by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Family Fishing Day is a cooperative effort to teach basic fishing skills and encourage community participation in the outdoors with volunteers from Montana Walleyes Unlimited, Montana Trout Unlimited, Sun River Watershed Group, City of Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department, Republic Services of Great Falls, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The event may be cancelled or scaled back in the event of inclement weather; check the FWP Facebook page for any updates.