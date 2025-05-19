The Great Falls community is reeling after a tragic series of events on Sunday claimed the life of Sarah Bailey, a beloved tattoo artist and owner of Sparrows & Arrows Tattoos on Central Avenue. Sarah had quickly earned a reputation as both a talented professional and a pillar of the downtown small business scene.

James Rolin reports - watch:

Community mourns the death of beloved business owner in Great Falls

“I met Sarah when she moved to Great Falls and opened the tattoo parlor down on Central,” said Tony Peres, a longtime friend and client. “She wasn’t just good — she was a master of her craft. Powerful, grounded, and unafraid of being exactly who she was.”

A Disturbance Turned Deadly

According to Lt. Matt Fleming of the Great Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the Roberts Apartments on 6th Street South.

An unwanted woman — later identified as Kelsey Staigmiller — had been locked out of the building and was allegedly causing problems for several residents.

LT MATT FLEMING (MTN News photo)

“The initial call was vague,” Fleming explained. “Just that there was an unwanted female at the location. She didn’t live there but was trying to get back in.”

As the situation escalated, events took a disturbing turn.

“At some point during the disturbance,” Fleming continued, “Staigmiller entered a vehicle being driven by a local business owner — someone she did not know. The car then sped off at a high rate of speed, erratically. The vehicle’s owner sustained injuries that tragically led to her death.”

An altercation ensued between them in the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle moving in a "highly dangerous and erratic manner" as the two struggled.

Bailey sustained injuries that resulted in her death; her body was found near the intersection of First Avenue North and Fifth Street.

Suspect in Custody

Staigmiller is currently being held in Missoula County on charges stemming from the incident in Great Falls. More charges may follow as detectives continue to gather evidence and eyewitness accounts.

“We’ve received a lot of help from the public,” Fleming said. “Many people witnessed the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Our detectives are following up with eyewitnesses, and more details will be shared as they become available.”

A Community in Shock

Business owners in the area described the scene as chaotic and deeply unsettling.

“At first, people thought it was a hit-and-run,” said Grady Costello, owner of Fire Pizza, located nearby. “Then we heard police were already here, fire trucks were here, and they were setting up a perimeter. It all happened so fast.”Costello said the trauma of the event has left a mark on the downtown business district.

GRADY COSTELLO (MTN News photo)

“It puts things in perspective,” he added. “But I’m proud of how our team and the first responders handled themselves. This community comes together in crisis.”

Awaiting Answers

As of now, the exact cause and manner of Bailey’s death have not been released.

“Those determinations are made at autopsy,” said Lt. Fleming. “That process is still pending.”

Remembering Sarah

Friends describe Sarah as fiercely independent, confident, and compassionate — someone who made everyone who walked into her shop feel welcome and empowered.

“She wasn’t intimidated by anything,” said Perez. “She knew who she was, and she used her art to express not just herself, but to help others express themselves, too.”The Great Falls Police Department encourages anyone with additional information to come forward.

People have been sharing their grief on the KRTV Facebook page - here are several comments:

Shawn Hertel: "She had such a talent and the sweetest soul. Honored to call her my friend over the years. Rest in Peace my friend!!! Such a tragic loss!!!"



Dina Hass House: "She was an amazing artist and person. She will be greatly missed. My heart aches for her family."



Ben Wolf: "The tattoo community will miss you Sara you were wonderful person and one of the most respected tattooist in the community."



Heather Gast: "She was a wonderful person and an amazing artist!!! So very very sad. She was also a friend."



Bri Henry: "Oh Sarah 😭😭 this absolutely breaks my heart i wear the work you have done on my tattoos proudly."



Dan Hopkins: "I will cherish my friendship with Sarah. Met her during my time in GF. We collaborated together through work. She is one of the kindest humans I ever met. She will be missed."



Sarah Vangunten: "She was a great tattoo artist, I've got 10 tattoos from her. This is so heartbreaking."

As the investigation continues, one thing remains certain: Sarah Bailey’s presence and artistry left a lasting impression on Great Falls — and her absence will be deeply felt.

We will post an update if we learn of any public memorials, or fundraisers for her family.