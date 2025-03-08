Watch Now
'Cowboy Cabaret' will benefit Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home

In the video below, James Rolin reports on the upcoming "Cowboy Cabaret" fundraiser on March 15 that will benefit the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home:

Preview: 'Cowboy Cabaret'
From the website: "The mission of the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home is to provide temporary shelter for abandoned, abused, neglected and homeless children. The Children’s Receiving Home will provide food, shelter, warmth, and understanding. It is an open door, and truly a home."

Tickets for the event are available at Kaufman’s Menswear Centre (411 Central Avenue) or online by clicking here.

