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Crews respond to structure fire at Great Falls golf course

Crews respond to structure fire at Great Falls golf course
Jakki Baroch
Crews respond to structure fire at Great Falls golf course
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GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls.

The fire was reported at about 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

Initial reports indicate that the burning structure is a storage facility or garage.

There are no reports of any injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire at this point.

The golf course is at 1100 American Avenue on the west side of Great Falls.

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Great Falls Fire Rescue asks people to avoid the area as access points are limited and their crews need to be able to operate throughout the area.

We will update you when we get more information.

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