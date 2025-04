Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire is at 317 10th Street South; the fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire reportedly began in the basement, and has been extinguished as of 9:18 a.m.

KRTV reporter Tommy Lynch is at the scene and says that no people were injured, but sadly a pet dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

We will update you when we get more information.