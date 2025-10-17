Crimestoppers forum will teach you how to prevent being scammed

Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers will host a free forum in Great Falls called "Don't Let Scammers Trick You Out of Your Treats."

Representatives from the Financial Fraud Department of First Interstate Bank will present information about protecting yourself and loved ones from fraud.

Among the topics that will be discussed:



Spot the tricks: recognize "red flags" of common scams, including business email compromise.

ID protection: use unique, hard-to-crack credentials and prioritize password strengths.

Double-up on security: Add a layer of protection with Multi-Factor Authentication.

Safeguard accounts: learn about fraud-prevention services to block fraudulent transactions.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 21, at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South). For more information, call 406-727-8477.