Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Crimestoppers forum will teach you how to prevent being scammed

Scam Text
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money
Scam Text
Posted
and last updated

Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers will host a free forum in Great Falls called "Don't Let Scammers Trick You Out of Your Treats."

Representatives from the Financial Fraud Department of First Interstate Bank will present information about protecting yourself and loved ones from fraud.

Among the topics that will be discussed:

  • Spot the tricks: recognize "red flags" of common scams, including business email compromise.
  • ID protection: use unique, hard-to-crack credentials and prioritize password strengths.
  • Double-up on security: Add a layer of protection with Multi-Factor Authentication.
  • Safeguard accounts: learn about fraud-prevention services to block fraudulent transactions.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 21, at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South). For more information, call 406-727-8477.

TRENDING
Wrong-way driver facing charges in Great Falls 'High Risk Unit' dispatched to incident in Great Falls Changes for Montana Millionaire 2025 Tips for dealing with seasonal depression

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App