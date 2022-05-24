GREAT FALLS — Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Great Falls in the Target-Albertson’s shopping center on 10th Avenue South near Five Guys.

The Great Falls franchise will be owned and operated by Andrea and James Holyoak.

The business offers offers several permanent menu cookies such as chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies along with a weekly rotating menu.

The Crumbl website states: "The frequency and timing of Crumbl’s rotating menu evolved over the course of a year until its iconic four flavor weekly rotation was officially established in December 2018. Since then, new flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved."

There are currently four locations in Montana: Helena, Missoula, Billings, and Bozeman. They plan to open in Great Falls in September 2022.

According to a news release from Macek Companies, the franchise was founded in Utah by two cousins in 2017. It has since grown to more than 300 locations in 36 states.



TRENDING ARTICLES

