Degenerative Art: Great Falls artist breaks down tradition to build something new

Kyle ‘No Nayme’ Daugherty Breaks Down Tradition to Build Something New

“I am an artist, and most of what I do is degenerative art,” Daugherty said. “I mean, most people would probably agree with me on that.”

Challenging Tradition

Kyle’s work draws inspiration from biology and the social landscape around him. Under the alias “No Nayme,” he embraces anonymity as a reflection of the broader human experience.

“No one cares. And I hate it,” he said. “And I hate to put that in a bleak term, but no one cares. And everyone’s a no name. You’re no name. I’m a no name.”

In a state known for its classic Western art, Daugherty is determined to carve a different path.

“Like most people in Montana, we are just tired of seeing the same C.M. Russell painting,” he explained. “And I hated it. But I had to go to the museums, and I had to search that, and I had to find that. And I understand—this is beautiful art. But I want to do more than that. I want to break it down. Why do you need 50 colors in a painting when all you need is the basics?”

The Biodegradable Series: A Visual Commentary on Cultural Erosion

One of Daugherty’s latest works, the Biodegradable Series, focuses on the impermanence of culture.

“It’s nature or it’s dysfunctional,” he said. “It’s bringing light to the fact that we’re losing culture daily. But we’re just starting out with this biodegradable series because we have to break it down before we can bring it back.”

Reimagining History Through the Presidential Series

His Presidential Series takes a different approach—challenging perceptions of historical figures and their legacies.

“I am doing the presidential series because I feel like it’s needed more than ever,” Daugherty said. “We don’t understand the full value of what we went through as Americans.”

One of his most striking pieces, titled False Hope, features Abraham Lincoln.

“The false hope is that he didn’t care about any of the slaves or breaking apart,” he explained. “He was a colonial just like the rest of them. Everyone needs to understand this is what happened. Let’s move forward. And we can’t move forward unless we know where we came from.”

The Concept of Active Decay

Daugherty finds inspiration in active decay, the third stage of human decomposition, using it as a metaphor for both art and society.

“It’s like breaking down biological matter and then renewal,” he said. “But there’s also a midpoint of active decay in it. We start where we finish—in the dirt, right? And if I have to show this active decay to where both sides are breaking down and no one’s seeing it, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Giving Back to the Art Community

Now a solid figure in the local art scene, Daugherty is looking to support other emerging artists.

“Anyone that has questions about art or anyone who has questions about marketing—it’s not, ‘What can you give me?’ It’s ‘How can I help you?’” he said. “I’ve always been a no name. I’ve been a degenerate. People have passed over me many a time, but I’ve always kept myself humble, knowing that that no name is going to become a name someday.”

Through his unique approach, Kyle ‘No Nayme’ Daugherty is proving that sometimes, breaking things down is the first step toward building something new.

