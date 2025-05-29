Watch Now
Electric City Water Park and neighborhood pools opening soon

With the start of the summer, the city pools, including the Electric City Water Park, will be opening soon.

Electric City Water Park and neighborhood pools opening soon

Brooke Blair, aquatics coordinator for the city of Great Falls, said, “Seasonally, it's very fun. We do try to have a balance between responsibilities and fun, but you grow a lot during the season, you gain new skills, and you're doing something important.”

According to the city, they still need some more lifeguards, but as of right now they have enough to open for the season. Click here if you are interested in applying to be a lifeguard.

“It’s my first season and we’ve done a lot of preparation throughout the year, and I’m just excited to get open and finally have people around here to fill the pool,” said Blair.

The water park will have the classic lazy pool, slides, and big pool, but there are some changes and new things this summer as well.

“New at the Electric City Water Park, we have [a new] splash pad,” said Jessica Compton, interim director of the Parks and Recreation department. “This was paid for with Community Development Block Grant funds, so this is replacing the prior baby pool.”

City staff also reminds people to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated while swimming and recreating at the water park.

“A lot of people come out and it’s their first time in the sun (this season), they don’t wear sunscreen and think ‘Oh, I’m going to get a tan.’ We get a lot of heat strokes and heat exhaustion, so we just want to make sure people are prepared for that. We have water, we have cooling stations,” Compton said.

Blair added, “In Montana, you know we have very limited amount of good weather, so soak it up while you can.”

From the Electric City Water Park web page:

Open daily June 6 - August 17 from noon until 6pm

  • RipTide Slide
  • Lazy River
  • Power Tower Plunge - two slides that start from 20' tower
  • Swimming pool - heated outdoor swimming pool
  • Kersplash Climbing Wall
  • Flow Rider - down for the the 2025 season

Admission: $10 adults; $7 for ages 3-17

The two neighborhood pools are scheduled to open on June 16.

Jaycee Pool is at Fourth Street & 26th Avenue NE; Water Tower Pool is at 34th Street & 7th Avenue South

The two pools will be open from 1pm to 5:45 pm daily. Price for the pools is $6 for age 18 and up, and $4 for age 3-17.

For more information, click here to visit the city website.

