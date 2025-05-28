Elevation 3330 in downtown Great Falls is closing

Elevation 3330 in downtown Great Falls is shutting down; its last day of business will be Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The second-story business opened at 410 Central Avenue in April 2019, and featured an open-air balcony that overlooked the street below.

Elevation 3330 - which is a reference to the average elevation above sea level of Great Falls - posted on social media on Wednesday:

"We are sad about the announcement but also FILLED WITH TREMENDOUS GRATITUDE because of the amazing way YOU have always supported us, smiled with us and loved us, on this journey in downtown Great Falls. So stop on UP ABOVE THE STREET and raise one more pint with your Elevation Family:)!!! If you have any questions or have gift cards that need reimbursement please reach out to brandon@elevation3330.com."

In addition to an extensive bar, Elevation 3330 also featured pizza, tacos, flatbreads, nachos, and more.

There is no word at this point as to whether Elevation 3330 might open in another location; we will update you if we get more information.

Several businesses recently opened in Great Falls - or plan to in the coming months - Aneesa Coomer reports:

Eye On Great Falls - new businesses (May 2025)

TEXAS ROADHOUSE will be built on the lot currently occupied by the former Fiesta En Jalisco restaurant in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot. The building is currently being used for training by Great Falls Fire Rescue, and is slated for demolition to make way for the new restaurant.

WINDY CITY LIQUIDATIONS is aiming for a grand opening on Monday, June 2, at 624 Central Avenue. They say they specialize in liquidation buyouts and operate as a bin store, and will offer a variety of items, including home goods, electronics, gardening, and more. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

SWING & MEAT is now open at 1210 Ninth Street South (former Goodwill building). The new businesses plans to bring a new level of entertainment to the community, including golf simulators, cornhole simulators, and VR games and experiences. The owners noted: “Heads up: The ‘meat” part is still in the works — a food and snack experience is coming soon, and trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait!” Click here to visit the website.

PIZZA RANCH plans to open within the next several months at 2515 10th Avenue South (former Joann store). The Old West-themed buffet restaurant will have an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet. It will also feature party rooms. Click here to follow progress on their Facebook page.

SODA STATION opened last month in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks. The Montana-based company has six locations in Billings and one in Laurel. The shop offers soda customizations, with endless flavors, cream, boba, fruit puree, and energy drinks. They are drive-through only, and also serve hot drinks. Since opening last month, the shop has stayed busy.