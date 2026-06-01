Emergency crews respond to fire in Fox Farm neighborhood

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a fire at residence in the Fox Farm neighborhood on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched at about 4:20 a.m. to 1902 Cherry Drive.

The fire in the attached garage that had begun extending into the home’s kitchen area.

Crews quickly initiated an aggressive fire attack and contained the fire before it could spread further into the residence.

Great Falls police officers assisted by helping firefighters gain access through a secured door.

Fortunately, the occupant was able to safely evacuate the home and was later taken to Benefis Health System for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated; it is not believed to be criminal in nature.

While the garage sustained areas of significant fire damage, the damage to the interior living space was limited primarily to the kitchen area.

NorthWestern Energy responded to disconnect power to the residence as a safety precaution.

