Emilie Center needs household items to help people in need

GREAT FALLS — The Emilie Center started in 2005 with the mission of serving those in need by providing essential goods at no cost to the needy.

It is a non-profit organization run by volunteers who rely solely on community support for the items they provide.

They accept donations from the public, and people in need can receive vouchers for the items they need at more than 50 different organizations in town such as Opportunities Inc, the local missions, and churches.

Pam Noble, president of the Emilie Center, said they are always in need of various items.

“We have clothes, and we have household items; those are the most popular that the people are looking for. They're getting established in new apartments and so, they come in looking for pots and pans, plates, dishes, cups, bakeware, that kind of thing, so we always need those items,” said Noble.

Coming up at the end of April, the Emilie Center will host a garage sale fundraiser for the public to attend and help them raise money to continue serving the community.

The Emilie Center is at 1920 10th Avenue South in Great Falls. Click here to visit the Emilie Center Facebook page.

To contact the Emile Center for help, donations, or to volunteer, call 406-771-6695.