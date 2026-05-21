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EMS Week skills day sharpens first responder training in Great Falls

EMS Week skills day sharpens first responder training in Great Falls
MTN News
EMS Week skills day sharpens first responder training in Great Falls
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Benefis Mercy Flight working with Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services hosted a skills day at Great Falls College during Emergency Medical Services Week.

Several rural EMS providers attended the event, participating in learning stations that included pit crew CPR, tourniquet training, and decontamination.

Mercy Flight nurse Brittany Stubbs said the goal is to improve and practice response training skills.

"They do hands on learning because it's, it becomes muscle memory and being able to do compressions or intubate a patient or understand how to keep yourself safe and your patients safe. It's important to be able to continue to do that and then better ourselves as healthcare professionals," Stubbs said.

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