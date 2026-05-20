Obituary: Orval Christofferson

Orval Christofferson passed away May 10, 2026 at the age of 91, surrounded by loved ones.

Orval was born in Havre to parents Carl Christofferson and Marguerite Tyler on July 22,1934 and was raised on the family homestead West of Big Sandy. As an adult, he married Fay Christofferson (Stevens) in 1957 and they started their own family farm together.

During the course of his life as a farmer, Orval mastered many skills: construction, mechanics, gardening, and weeding (there wasn’t a single one that went unnoticed on his land!). The joys and challenges of farming were abundant, and his soul was nourished by the land.

When he wasn’t farming, he loved to cut a rug and was quite the dancer. He took dancing lessons at a young age with his good friend, Ethan Edwards, before either young man was married. With his good looks, quick feet, and charm, it’s easy to imagine how Orval wooed the beautiful Fay. The young couple could often be found dancing at dances around the area.

He started his mornings with the newspaper and a cup of coffee at the window, looking out at his farm. Mary Oliver said, “Sometimes I need only to stand wherever I am to be blessed.” Orval was a man who found his blessings every morning as he looked over his stretch of farmland and the great Bear Paw mountains in the distance; there was no place in the world he would rather be. May we honor Orval by taking a moment today to look at our surroundings and find contentment in the blessings we have.

Orval will be remembered as a hard worker, an exceptional farmer, a charming community member, a witty human, and a steady presence amongst the vast expanse of the prairie.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents, Carl and Marguerite, his brothers, Darrell, Ronald, Kenneth, and Larry, his infant babies, Darren, Susan, and Anna; his daughter, Tami (Christofferson) Simon, and grandson, Tucker Simon.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Fay Christofferson, his children Clayton (Sandy) Christofferson, Wendi Christofferson, and Colin Christofferson; nine grandchildren, Chad Christofferson, Carl Christofferson, Jessica Christofferson, Heidi Petersen, Tensie Petersen, Skylor Simon, Taylor Simon, Riley Christofferson, and Teryn Christofferson; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.

Croxford Crematory of Great Falls is in charge of cremation in preparation of a memorial service to be held May 29 at 2 pm at the family farm, 1584 CBF Road, Big Sandy, MT. A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Kenilworth cemetery, just a hop, skip and jump down the road from the farm. Local attendees are asked to bring a container of dirt from their farm or ranch to be sprinkled over his final resting place, a final act of respect, love, and farewell, as we return him to the earth.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.