Family Connections marks 40 years of helping families with childcare assistance

GREAT FALLS — Family Connections, which provides financial assistance and childcare support for families in need, celebrated its 40th anniversary this week.

"We started out in a little house and we served six counties, and now we serve 33 counties. So to have a sustain that over time, I think it's just having a great organization with great staff, great board members, and a good team," said Kim Stull, executive director of Family Connections.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

"Parents can pay up to $11,000 a year on childcare, and so it's a significant amount of money. So we help parents go to work, we help employers so they don't miss work because of childcare. We're foundational to our community's economy and our success," Stull said.

"We have the Best Beginnings Childcare Scholarship, which is the basis of our work here, and that is to help provide assistance for those, who need help in paying for childcare," said Sue McNay, lead eligibility specialist at Family Connections.

"A parent can apply for the scholarship if their child has special needs. And we can send some documentation and get approval from the state and the child care bureau at the state level, and then we can that helps the daycare provider to accommodate that child," McNay said.

"We help teen parents as well. And we help them with the child care scholarship. Their co-pay is really low. We want them to finish school and find success," Stull said.

"It's amazing to be able to help the people in need. It is. Absolutely. It's a very rewarding experience. And, It's very fulfilling," McNay said.

To learn more, click here to visit the Family Connections website.