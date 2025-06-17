Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Firefighter training in downtown Great Falls on Tuesday

Great Falls Fire Rescue
MTN
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Posted

Great Falls Fire Rescue will be conducting training in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Park Drive in downtown Great Falls on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The training is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The agency says people can expect to see a "large presence of apparatus and crew members" in the area conducting commercial drills.

The training will include the use of artificial smoke to simulate the smoke effects of a real fire in a commercial structure.

GFFR says that realistic training allows firefighters to train to avoid disorientation and panic, and improve efficiency while concentrating on fighting fires and making rescues.

TRENDING
Great Falls drowning victim identified Body of missing Glacier County man has been found Recent Obituaries Landspout tornado confirmed near Kevin

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App