Firefighter training in downtown Great Falls on Tuesday

Great Falls Fire Rescue will be conducting training in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Park Drive in downtown Great Falls on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The training is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The agency says people can expect to see a "large presence of apparatus and crew members" in the area conducting commercial drills.

The training will include the use of artificial smoke to simulate the smoke effects of a real fire in a commercial structure.

GFFR says that realistic training allows firefighters to train to avoid disorientation and panic, and improve efficiency while concentrating on fighting fires and making rescues.