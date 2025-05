Great Falls Fire Rescue is conducting training at 1216 10th Avenue South in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot over the next several days.

Crews will be training at the building formerly occupied by Fiesta En Jalisco and Holiday Casino over the next few weeks.

People may see fire trucks, personnel in full gear, and simulated smoke at this site.

GFFR says crews will be training through Friday, May 23.

They ask that people do not enter the training area.