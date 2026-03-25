Flag football coming to Great Falls schools

High school girls flag football is officially coming to the Electric City.

The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously at their last board meeting to bring the sport to Great Falls. The season will start in August of this year.

Flag football is coming to Great Falls public schools

Flag football will initially be operated as a club sport, independently funded and operated; as opposed to sanctioned sports such as football and volleyball, which are funded by the schools and governed by the Montana High School Association.

Funding for the sport will come through grants from the Arthur Blank Family Foundation.

Going forward, the district is looking to hire coaches in mid-April and build a game schedule. Great Falls Public Schools Athletic Director Mike Henneberg said girls flag football is a wonderful opportunity.

"For the girls in this community to have another activity, to have something active to do, to be introduced to a different sport or unique sport - I'm just really excited about the opportunity that's in front of us," Henneberg said.

(MARCH 18, 2026) Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) officials are exploring a new opportunity for flag football for girls.

"I think it's a great opportunity to bring something new, something that's growing and expanding very quickly across the United States and has been very popular with female athletes and across the state here the last five years," GFPS athletic director Mike Henneberg said.

If approved, flag football would initially be operated as a club sport, independently funded and operated; as opposed to sanctioned sports such as football and volleyball, which are funded by the schools and governed by the Montana High School Association.

Henneberg said the Arthur Blank Family Foundation has helped drive the growth of girls flag football in Montana by providing grants to help schools cover startup costs.

Great Falls Public Schools considers adding flag football

"They've been instrumental in that occurring and offering grants and opportunities for startup costs and whatnot to get it off the ground. And the first couple of years, you know, it started small, with a number of schools, but I think over the last two years, we've seen it really expand," Henneberg said.

"What we look at is what's the cost to the district? We're not in a position to absorb more cost. But given this circumstance, I think it's doable. We think it's doable. Add to which is really important, and that's offering positive opportunities for youth," said Gordon Johnson, chairperson of the GFPS Board of Trustees.

The district also surveyed parents and students to gauge interest in girls flag football, and Henneberg said the response was positive.

"We feel pretty good moving forward, that it is something that the community would support and would like. And again, with the funding model in place, it doesn't, incur any additional costs on our budget or anything of that nature," Henneberg said.

Great Falls Public Schools trustees are expected to vote at the March 23 school board meeting on whether to officially add girls flag football.