NewsGreat Falls News

GFPD is investigating a 'suspicious' death in Great Falls

Police are investigating what is being described as a "suspicious death" in Great Falls. The body was found in the southeast corner of Warden Park on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

It's near the intersection of 13th Avenue South and Fourth Street South.

At this point, there is no word on the identity of the person, nor whether there is any confirmed criminal activity surrounding the death.

The Great Falls Police Department says that people in the area will see a large police presence "for a while" as the investigation continues.

We will update you when we get more information.

