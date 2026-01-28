Great Falls Public Schools has claimed more than $1 million through the Montana Innovative Educational Program Tax Credit for the third year in a row, leading the state in funding through the program.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

GFPS benefits from Educational Program Tax Credit Initiative

The funding allows the district to expand student learning opportunities beyond traditional classroom settings, according to Luke Diekhans, GFPS director of business operations.

Diekhans said the money supports several educational initiatives, including career and technical education programs. Some money also goes toward counselors and athletics programs.

GFPS said in a news release that this year, it secured $1,008,000 in validated contributions from 30 community members.

Over the program’s history, GFPS has raised a total of $3,111,288, ranking first among all Montana AA school districts for five consecutive years.