GFPS conducting annual Book Giveaway

Great Falls Public Schools will be conducting its annual Book Giveaway on June 18-19 (Wednesday-Thursday) at the Paris Gibson Education Center Gym (2400 Central Avenue).

The times are Wednesday from 11a.m to 6p.m and Thursday from 10a.m to 4p.m.

Open to all the public, these are discarded library and curriculum books ranging from K-12 from all GFPS schools. All the books are free - whatever you can haul you can have.

GFPS is changing its math curriculum, so there will be an abundance of math materials this year.