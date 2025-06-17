Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

GFPS conducting annual Book Giveaway

Paris Gibson Education Center
MTN NEWS
Paris Gibson Education Center
Paris Gibson Education Center
Posted

Great Falls Public Schools will be conducting its annual Book Giveaway on June 18-19 (Wednesday-Thursday) at the Paris Gibson Education Center Gym (2400 Central Avenue).

The times are Wednesday from 11a.m to 6p.m and Thursday from 10a.m to 4p.m.

Open to all the public, these are discarded library and curriculum books ranging from K-12 from all GFPS schools. All the books are free - whatever you can haul you can have.

GFPS is changing its math curriculum, so there will be an abundance of math materials this year.

TRENDING
Great Falls drowning victim identified Body of missing Glacier County man has been found Recent Obituaries Landspout tornado confirmed near Kevin

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App