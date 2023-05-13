GFPS earns honor as one of the 'Best Communities for Music Education' (video)

Great Falls Public School District recently received recognition as one of the Best Communities for Music Education from the National Association of Music Merchants for its commitment to music education.

The NAMM website states: "The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education."



