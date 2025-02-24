Great Falls Public Schools wrapped up their High Voltage Weekend on Saturday evening, and some of those prospective teachers will be leaving with offer letters of employment within the district.

GFPS wraps up 'High Voltage' weekend

The High Voltage Weekend allowed prospective teachers to spend a few days learning about what Great Falls has to offer and interview with the district for open teaching positions from kindergarten through high school in a variety of different subjects.

Some of the prospects traveled from all across Montana and even neighboring states, and included current college students set to graduate this spring.

Jack Cossairt was one of the participants this weekend interviewing for a teaching position. Cossairt is originally from Chicago, and is currently a senior at Carroll College.

Cossairt says, “I was interviewing to be a high school level math teacher. I'm a secondary math education major, so I'll be graduating with that degree. I feel so welcome to the Great Falls community and they don't even know me. Just seeing all the sponsors put this weekend together for us, beyond just the administration and staff at Great Falls Public Schools, that's pretty powerful to see, just how much they care about us being here.”

Another participant, Rennie Napierala, is a Great Falls native and interviewed for an elementary education position.

She says, “I just think that this was an excellent opportunity for anyone that is trying to get into education who is currently in school. It really gives you a good idea of what it would be like to be working in Great Falls and the support that you would have from the community.”

Interviewees had the opportunity to look over the interview questions beforehand and ask questions to experienced educators. Some of the program’s participants will be notified Saturday night if they were selected to join the Great Falls Public School System.